Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Katy Perry has shared her thoughts on past relationships and what she's learned from them, including her brief marriage to Russell Brand.
In a preview of interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry spoke out about her past relationships, seemingly taking aim at her ex-husband Brand.
The singer, who was married to Brand for 14 months before their abrupt divorce in 2011, stated that she's "no longer attracted to narcissists" and described traits that appear to match Brand's behavior during their relationship.
“Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it. Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won't help,” the Harleys In Hawaii’s crooner added.
Following their split in 2011, Brand publicly criticized Perry's lifestyle, calling it "vapid" and "vacuous" in his 2015 documentary BRAND: A Second Coming.
In the same documentary, Brand also referred to himself as "an egotist" and "a f**ing narcissist," but claimed, "I'm your narcissist."
Katy Perry's interview comes as Russell Brand faces serious accusations from multiple women, including rape and sexual assault, which he has denied.
Katy has not publicly commented on the allegations.