Queen’s Sir Brian May shocks fans with major health update: ‘little scary’

Sir Brian May, the legendary guitarist of the popular rock band Queen shared a shocking health with his followers, revealing that he has been “grounded” now.
In a video shared by the 77-year-old musician on his Instagram account on Tuesday, he candidly spoke about suffering a minor stroke, due to which he was unable to use his left arm.
The Instagram video starts with Brian telling, "The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days."
He explained, “I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke.”
"All of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm. So it was a little scary, I have to say,” Brian added.
Praising the efforts of the doctors at Frimley Hospital in Surrey, he added, "where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot - very exciting".
"So, the good news is I’m OK. I'm just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing,” Brian shared in a pleasing tone.
Meanwhile, the Queen alum also revealed that he is "grounded" as he noted, "I’m not allowed to go out - well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high."
Sir Brian May also shared the reason of why he never shared about his minor stroke a week ago when it actually happened.
"I really don’t want sympathy" he said adding, "Please don't do that because it’ll clutter up my inbox and I hate that.”
The shocking update comes two weeks after the release of Sir Brian’s BBC documentary about his campaign to protect badgers from being culled.