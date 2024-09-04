Entertainment

Queen’s Sir Brian May shocks fans with major health update: ‘little scary’

The 77-year-old guitarist of Queen band Brian May suffered a minor stroke

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024


Sir Brian May, the legendary guitarist of the popular rock band Queen shared a shocking health with his followers, revealing that he has been “grounded” now.

In a video shared by the 77-year-old musician on his Instagram account on Tuesday, he candidly spoke about suffering a minor stroke, due to which he was unable to use his left arm.

The Instagram video starts with Brian telling, "The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days."

He explained, “I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke.”

"All of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm. So it was a little scary, I have to say,” Brian added.

Praising the efforts of the doctors at Frimley Hospital in Surrey, he added, "where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot - very exciting".

"So, the good news is I’m OK. I'm just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing,” Brian shared in a pleasing tone.

Meanwhile, the Queen alum also revealed that he is "grounded" as he noted, "I’m not allowed to go out - well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high."

Sir Brian May also shared the reason of why he never shared about his minor stroke a week ago when it actually happened.

"I really don’t want sympathy" he said adding, "Please don't do that because it’ll clutter up my inbox and I hate that.”

The shocking update comes two weeks after the release of Sir Brian’s BBC documentary about his campaign to protect badgers from being culled.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift
Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return

Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return
Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’

Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Entertainment News

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lady Gaga flashes HUGE diamond engagement ring in Venice ahead of ‘Joker’ premiere
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Selena Gomez makes major admission about Benny Blanco romance
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Travis Kelce opens up on juggling Taylor Swift romance amid breakup reports
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Hailey Bieber flaunts diamond 'mom' ring two weeks after giving birth to baby Jack
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
'Ketamine Queen' trial scheduled next year over Matthew Perry's death
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold move after cryptic post about marriage
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lady Gaga accidently reveals release date for new single from 7th album