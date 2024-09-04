Health

Ultra-Processed foods linked to increased heart disease risk, study

New research reveals danger of ultra-processed foods

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
A new study has revealed a significant link between consuming ultra-processed foods (UPF) and an increased risk of heart disease, including coronary heart disease (CHD) and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Published in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas, the research analyzed data from over 200,000 adults in the United States, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive studies on the topic to date.

Participants were followed for up to 31 years, and their dietary intake was assessed every 2-4 years using validated food frequency questionnaires.

The findings show that higher UPF intake is associated with increased risks of CVD and CHD, with the strongest evidence for CHD.

The study also identified specific UPF categories, such as processed meats and sugar-sweetened beverages, as particularly harmful.

In contrast, some UPF categories, like savory snacks and yogurt/dairy-based desserts, were found to be associated with lower risks.

The study's lead author emphasized the importance of considering both processing and nutritional quality in dietary advice, stating, "Our findings highlight the need for a more nuanced approach to understanding the health effects of ultra-processed foods."

Overall, the study suggests that limiting UPF intake may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Health News

WHO reveals mobile phones do not cause brain cancer
Packaged juices are harmful even when branded ‘healthy’
Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Fish acting ‘weird?’ Scientists blame antidepressant pollution
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Mpox outbreak: UNICEF issues high-stakes tender to secure vaccines
Ozempic: Weight-loss drug that might unlock eternal youth
Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start
Baby convenience foods: Not as wholesome as you think, study
Study finds British Muslims felt neglected in health policies during COVID-19
Sleeping in on weekends reduces heart disease risk by 20%, study