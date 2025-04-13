Health

Digital detox tips to enhance your mental health

Enlist a few friends in your digital detox experience and have a no-phones dinner or hike with them

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Sometimes taking a break from screens can do wonders for your body. A digital detox assists reduce stress, enhances sleep, improves focus, and restores balance in your daily life.

Avoid using phone for a few minutes:

Begin on the first day by avoiding your phone for 15 minutes. The next day, unplug for more time. Work up to a full day ef each week when you stay away from different social media platforms.

Turn off notifications:

Constantly being reminded that you have received a new email or text message may be helpful, but it may significantly contribute to increasing your stress levels too.

To avoid constant interruption, it’s better to turn off notifications for an improved lifestyle.

Delete unwanted apps:

To progress your digital detox, delete a few apps from your phone that don’t contribute to your happiness.

Leave the phone:

It’s recommended to keep your phone in a different room, whenever you are going to sleep.

Leave your phone at your home while going on walks and other occasions to enjoy some quality time with your beloved ones.

Hang out with friends:

You may have a few friends and work colleagues whom you only communicate with through DMs or emails. Give them a heads-up that you will not be using your phone for several hours.

Enlist all these friends in your digital detox experience and have a no-phones dinner or hike with them.  

