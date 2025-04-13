Health

Essential tips to improve your cholesterol with simple lifestyle changes

Moderate exercise can assist in increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
How to improve your cholesterol with simple lifestyle changes
How to improve your cholesterol with simple lifestyle changes

High cholesterol levels may adversely affect your heart health leading to myocardial infarction and other cardiac diseases.

Improving your cholesterol doesn’t always mean medications as simple lifestyle modifications can make a significant impact. 

Start by consuming a heart-healthy diet rich in fibre and healthy fats.

Try out these lifestyle changes to enhance their cholesterol-lowering effect:

Reduce saturated fats:

Simple modifications in your diet may help reduce cholesterol and improve your heart health. Reduce the consumption of saturated fats, found mainly in red meat and full-fat dairy products.

Consume whey protein:

It’s essential to add whey protein to your diet, which is available in dairy products. 

A recent study discovered that whey protein, when given as a supplement can reduce both LDL and total cholesterol in your body.

Perform maximum physical activity:

Physical activity may enhance cholesterol. Moderate exercise can assist in increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol.

Health officials recommend doing at least 30 minutes of brisk walking five times a week or following a vigorous aerobic activity for up to 20 minutes three times a week.

Quit smoking:

Smoking has numerous harmful effects on your body that may lead to severe complications such as lung damage and more.

To improve your HDL cholesterol level, it is advised to quit smoking. The benefits include:

  • After 20 minutes of quitting, your blood pressure and heart rate come back to normal from the cigarette-induced spike.
  • Within three months of quitting, blood circulation and lung function improves.

Lose weight:

Carrying additional pounds significantly contributes to high cholesterol but making little changes in your daily habits like choosing plain water instead of sugary drinks can surely help improve your overall health.

Snack on air-popped popcorn instead of chips, and other junk foods to reduce calories. 

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix
New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash

New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday

Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal

'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
HHS introduces latest autism study despite experts’ concerns
HHS introduces latest autism study despite experts’ concerns
Digital detox tips to enhance your mental health
Digital detox tips to enhance your mental health
How walking daily impacts your overall health? Find out
How walking daily impacts your overall health? Find out
Top skin care tips for radiant skin you must try
Top skin care tips for radiant skin you must try
Benefits of ADHD medications surpasses risks, study finds
Benefits of ADHD medications surpasses risks, study finds
What is ALS? Symptoms, causes, risk factors
What is ALS? Symptoms, causes, risk factors
Flu shots associated with increased infections, study
Flu shots associated with increased infections, study
Cold shower health benefits you need to know
Cold shower health benefits you need to know
Early hypertension signs you should not ignore
Early hypertension signs you should not ignore
Six cases of Legionnaires' disease detected in Sydney’s CBD
Six cases of Legionnaires' disease detected in Sydney’s CBD
Simple lifestyle changes to prevent type 2 diabetes
Simple lifestyle changes to prevent type 2 diabetes
Is anaesthesia safe for elderly patients? Experts explain
Is anaesthesia safe for elderly patients? Experts explain