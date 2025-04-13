Essential tips to improve your cholesterol with simple lifestyle changes

High cholesterol levels may adversely affect your heart health leading to myocardial infarction and other cardiac diseases.
Improving your cholesterol doesn’t always mean medications as simple lifestyle modifications can make a significant impact.
Start by consuming a heart-healthy diet rich in fibre and healthy fats.
Try out these lifestyle changes to enhance their cholesterol-lowering effect:
Reduce saturated fats:
Simple modifications in your diet may help reduce cholesterol and improve your heart health. Reduce the consumption of saturated fats, found mainly in red meat and full-fat dairy products.
Consume whey protein:
It’s essential to add whey protein to your diet, which is available in dairy products.
A recent study discovered that whey protein, when given as a supplement can reduce both LDL and total cholesterol in your body.
Perform maximum physical activity:
Physical activity may enhance cholesterol. Moderate exercise can assist in increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol.
Health officials recommend doing at least 30 minutes of brisk walking five times a week or following a vigorous aerobic activity for up to 20 minutes three times a week.
Quit smoking:
Smoking has numerous harmful effects on your body that may lead to severe complications such as lung damage and more.
To improve your HDL cholesterol level, it is advised to quit smoking. The benefits include:
- After 20 minutes of quitting, your blood pressure and heart rate come back to normal from the cigarette-induced spike.
- Within three months of quitting, blood circulation and lung function improves.
Lose weight:
Carrying additional pounds significantly contributes to high cholesterol but making little changes in your daily habits like choosing plain water instead of sugary drinks can surely help improve your overall health.
Snack on air-popped popcorn instead of chips, and other junk foods to reduce calories.