Royal

King Abdullah launches new Public Security Officers’ Club in Ghamadan

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, also had an important meeting with key security officials

  • April 13, 2025

King Abdullah has officially opened a new Public Security Officers’ Club in Ghamadan.

In a series of new Instagram Stories shared on Sunday, April 13, the Royal Hashemite Court dropped a couple of videos as they reported about the Monarch’s latest engagement.

During his new outing, the King of Jordan, who is the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, launched the new security officers’ club, which is introduced by Public Security Directorate (PSD) to upgrade and enhance the services provided to its personnel.

“The King inaugurates the Public Security Officers’ Club in the Ghamadan area,” stated the caption in the first of four stories.

In his visit, King Abdullah also had a meeting with Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah and a number of PSD directors and leaders, reported Jordan Times.

As per a Royal Court statement, the Jordanian Monarch expressed pride in the Public Security Directorate and its personnel for their collective efforts to maintain national security and implement the rule of law.

During the meeting, he also listened to a briefing regarding various PSD departments and units’ work, along with their plans for development and modernization.

According to the outlet, the newly-launched Ghamadan club is the “fourth Public Security club”, and includes hotel rooms, workshops and celebrations, sports & health facilities, and halls for seminars.

