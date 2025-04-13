Entertainment

Michelle Keegan pays heartfelt homage to her new born daughter

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announced the birth of her first baby girl in March this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Michelle Keegan won fans' hearts after she paid a touching tribute to her newly born baby girl.

The Our Girl starlet, who welcomed her first child with her husband Mark Wright, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 12, to honor her little bundle of joy.

Michelle released a photo of herself, showing her stunning necklaces with giant "P" pendants.

She also tagged Chain Reaction Jewelers’ official Instagram page, as she customized her beautiful jewelry pieces from there.

The mom-of-three penned a moving note for her daughter and her two adopted pets that read, "FOR MY 3 GIRLS, Palma, Phoebe, and Pip."

This post of the English actress came after she and her life partner enjoyed their first family holiday in Chipping Norton.

For those unaware, Michelle and Mark exchanged marital vows in May 2015. They had been dating since 2012 and got engaged in 2013.

The couple announced the birth of her first child, Palma on March 6, 2025, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright shared a black-and-white image of the newborn in their joint Instagram post.

