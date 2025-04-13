How walking daily impacts your overall health? Find out

Walking is a simple way to keep yourself healthy and active. By including it in your daily life — even just 20 to 30 minutes every day you can strengthen your immune system.
Whether it’s a morning walk, a walk during lunch, or an evening break, small steps can make a really big difference over time by improving your mood and increasing your energy.
Walk for 30 minutes every day:
For health benefits, it is recommended to walk for at least 30 minutes briskly, meaning you can only talk while walking but not sing.
Practice physical activity in your life:
If it's extremely difficult for you to walk for 30 minutes every day, do regular small bouts (10 minutes) 3 times every day and build up to extended sessions.
If you want to lose weight, you must do physical activity for more than 30 minutes every day. You can successfully achieve a smaller bout of activity for the entire day.
Always wear a pedometer while walking:
A pedometer measures the number of steps you take throughout a day and compares it to other days to count the number of calories.
The advised number of steps accumulated every day to achieve maximum health benefits is 10,000 steps daily or more.
Wear comfortable footwear for walking:
Walking is an effective form of exercise. However, the wrong kind of shoe or walking action may lead to foot or shin pain, and injuries to soft tissue.
Ensure to wear comfortable shoes, with appropriate heel and arch support.
It’s essential to walk on grass instead of concrete to assist absorb the impact.