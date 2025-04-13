World

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass after major health crisis

During the appearance, the Pope was not wearing the nasal tube that he had used the previous week

Pope Francis made an appearance in St Peter's Square on Sunday, April 13, just weeks after being released from the hospital where he had been treated for double pneumonia.

He greeted a large crowd of 20,000 people during the mass who reached out to touch Pope's hand and his clothes.

As per Sky News, the Pope was brought in a wheelchair down a ramp to the main altar where he further expressed his gratitude to the supporters, wishing them a "Good Palm Sunday, a good Holy Week."

During the appearance, the Pope was not wearing the nasal tube that he had used the previous week which is a positive sign of his ongoing recovery.

The Pope was first taken to the hospital on February 14, 2025 after struggling with breathing problems for several days.

This illness was one of the most serious health problems he has faced since becoming Pope.

During the Pope’s stay in the hospital, his condition became so critical that the doctors believed he might not survive.

Doctors have now adviced the Pope to rest for two months at his residence in the Vatican to help his body recover.

He has been the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years and has dealt with various health issues throughout his life, including the removal of part of one lung when he was 21.

