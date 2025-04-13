Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla make first appearance in UK after Italy tour

Queen Camilla and King Charles break cover after wrapping their four day state visit to Italy

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were seen for the first time in the United Kingdom after they wrapped up their four-day state trip to Italy.

The British Royal Family’s couple attended a Church service at the Crathie Kirk in Aberdeenshire on Sunday, April 13, 2025. 

During the sighting, the 76-year-old monarch was wearing a classic Khaki coat with a matching tie. To complete his royal look, he wore a mini kil.

On the other hand, Queen sported a long blue coat which she paired along with a red hat.

This appearance of Queen Camilla and King Charles came after they concluded their Italian visit to Britain on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The two also celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, during their first visit to Italy as a King and Queen.

Despite the health challenges, King Charles had a brief meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, which lasted 20 minutes.

The father-of-two also received warm receptions from the Italian political leaders and the public.

As reported by GB News, King Charles and Queen Camilla were honoured with a standing ovation after His Majesty’s powerful speech in Italy’s Parliament.  

