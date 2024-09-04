Sci-Tech

WhatsApp ditches electron app for Mac, urges users to switch to catalyst app

  • September 04, 2024
WhatsApp has announced the deprecation of its Electron-based desktop application for Mac.

The popular messaging platform is encouraging users to switch to the Catalyst app, which promises a more optimized experience.

The transition aims to enhance performance and integrate better with the latest macOS features.

The move is part of a broader strategy to enhance performance, reliability, and user experience by leveraging the native capabilities of operating systems.

Last year, WhatsApp deprecated the Windows Electron-based app in favor of a new native application.

The new Mac app, built using Catalyst, offers improved speed, better system integration, and a more responsive interface.

Users of the Electron app on Mac are being notified that the app will no longer be available in 54 days, prompting them to download the Catalyst desktop app for Mac from the official WhatsApp website.

The Catalyst app is expected to deliver better performance, enhanced security, and improved integration with macOS features compared to the Electron-based version.

However, some features, such as the community tab and channels, may not be available initially and are expected to be rolled out in future updates.

Sci-Tech News

Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
NASA unveils reason behind Boeing Starliner's mysterious noises
Apple’s upcoming iPhones to feature exclusive OLED displays
Microsoft gives MAJOR update regarding Windows 11 ‘Recall’ feature
Scientists introduce groundbreaking technique for recycling lithium-ion batteries
Kenya’s robot waiters raise red flags for workers, spark job anxiety
HP advances legal action against late billionaire Mike Lynch
WhatsApp enhances chat fun with new GIPHY sticker search tool
Google Play Store now lets Android users download three apps at once
Brazil's top court to decide Elon Musk's X fate: Ban or permit
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects