WhatsApp ditches electron app for Mac, urges users to switch to catalyst app

WhatsApp has announced the deprecation of its Electron-based desktop application for Mac.
The popular messaging platform is encouraging users to switch to the Catalyst app, which promises a more optimized experience.
The transition aims to enhance performance and integrate better with the latest macOS features.
The move is part of a broader strategy to enhance performance, reliability, and user experience by leveraging the native capabilities of operating systems.
Last year, WhatsApp deprecated the Windows Electron-based app in favor of a new native application.
The new Mac app, built using Catalyst, offers improved speed, better system integration, and a more responsive interface.
Users of the Electron app on Mac are being notified that the app will no longer be available in 54 days, prompting them to download the Catalyst desktop app for Mac from the official WhatsApp website.
The Catalyst app is expected to deliver better performance, enhanced security, and improved integration with macOS features compared to the Electron-based version.
However, some features, such as the community tab and channels, may not be available initially and are expected to be rolled out in future updates.