Princess Diana’s sobbing confessions about King Charles revealed for first time

Princess Diana treated her long-time dance teacher Anne Allan as a confidante for some secrets about her married life with King Charles, and now they have come out in the open for the very first time.
Speaking to People, the dancer revealed that upon the birth of Prince William, Your Majesty was “thrilled.”
But after Prince Harry was born, Princess Diana said, “My daddy is thrilled, but I’m not too sure what Charles thinks about that.”
Soon after, her marriage with Your Majesty started breaking down.
In those days, she would allegedly drop on the dance floor with tears in her, sobbing “helplessly” and “continuously” with “an outpouring of emotion.”
Anne Allan recalled that Princess Diana told her about King Charles, “I don’t understand why I am not enough for him; I think he prefers an older woman. I know he is seeing Camilla again.”
“Am I expected to accept that, like the other Princesses of Wales before, one just turns a blind eye to husbands having a mistress! Why does he not love me? I really don’t understand,” she added.
Then, Prince William’s late mother gave further details on her failing romance with a very “unpleased” King Charles.
She lamented, “I have tried everything, tried to conform to his wishes even though I don’t always agree. There’s no affection between us, and I am always on my own.”
“I just want to be loved. I can’t keep going on like this. They are really expecting me to just say nothing and keep going. How do I do that?” she questioned.
Anne Allan eventually grew distant with Princess Diana when she moved to France, and only sometime later found out about the tragic car accident that killed her close friend.