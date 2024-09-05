World

Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek into his Nations League preparation

UEFA Nations League 2024-2025 is all set to begin in Spain on September 5

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
UEFA Nations League 2024-2025 is all set to begin in Spain on September 5
UEFA Nations League 2024-2025 is all set to begin in Spain on September 5

The Portuguese soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is all set to represent the national team in the UEFA Nations League.

The Al Nassr star shared a glimpse of his practice session with Portuguese teammates on Instagram with the caption, “Ready for the Nations League!”


CR7 fans reacted to his post and extended their best wishes for the footballer ahead of the tournament.

A user wrote, “All the best, Cristiano,” while the other added, “LET'S GO EL BICHOOO.”

Moreover, Ronaldo earlier this year played in the in the UEFA European Championship with Portugal, but he failed to score for the team.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner was later criticised for his poor performance in the tournament.

Talking about the criticism before the Nations League, Ronaldo earlier in a news conference said, “Criticism is great because if it doesn’t exist, there’s no progress. It’s always been like this. Is it going to change now? It won’t.”

“So I try to follow my path, be as professional as possible, and help in the best way possible with my professionalism and not just with goals, assists, discipline, and example, because football is much more than just playing well or scoring a goal,” the 39-year-old continued.

Portugal will play its first match of the league against Croatia on Thursday, September 5 in Lisbon.

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview

'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult

Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

World News

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Ex-Republican Liz Cheney SLAMS Donald Trump as ‘danger,’ endorses Kamala Harris
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Joe Biden moves to block Nippon Steel's purchase of US Steel
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Georgia school shooting: 14-year-old suspect arrested after 4 killed, 9 injured
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Irish PM visits Ukraine: Zelensky praises €30 million funding support
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Grenfell Tower fire: What happened and what did landmark report reveal?
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Pope Francis cautions against religious extremism in speech during Indonesia visit
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Trump to contest reworked election interference indictment
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Pope Francis sets record for longest papal journey amid health concerns
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors