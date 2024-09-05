Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek into his Nations League preparation

The Portuguese soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is all set to represent the national team in the UEFA Nations League.
The Al Nassr star shared a glimpse of his practice session with Portuguese teammates on Instagram with the caption, “Ready for the Nations League!”
CR7 fans reacted to his post and extended their best wishes for the footballer ahead of the tournament.
A user wrote, “All the best, Cristiano,” while the other added, “LET'S GO EL BICHOOO.”
Moreover, Ronaldo earlier this year played in the in the UEFA European Championship with Portugal, but he failed to score for the team.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner was later criticised for his poor performance in the tournament.
Talking about the criticism before the Nations League, Ronaldo earlier in a news conference said, “Criticism is great because if it doesn’t exist, there’s no progress. It’s always been like this. Is it going to change now? It won’t.”
“So I try to follow my path, be as professional as possible, and help in the best way possible with my professionalism and not just with goals, assists, discipline, and example, because football is much more than just playing well or scoring a goal,” the 39-year-old continued.
Portugal will play its first match of the league against Croatia on Thursday, September 5 in Lisbon.