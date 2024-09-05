Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion

The Duke of Sussex Harry and the Prince of Wales William might reunite in a surprising turn of event as the estranged brothers have expressed some positivity on ending feud.
Harry and William who reunited at the funeral of their uncle Sir Robert Fellowes on August 29, 2024, are reportedly open to the idea of reconciliation amid years-long rift, which technically began when the duke left the royal fold after stepping down from his royal duties in 2020.
Source confirmed that the royal duo who was under the same roof at the St Mary’s church in Norfolk yet miles apart have expressed their utmost desire to reunite.
As reported by Express.UK, a source revealed, "Harry is open to reconciling with his brother," adding, "He knows it won't be an easy task but it is something that can be brought to the table."
"William is not opposed to a reconciliation with his brother at some point, but things would need to start from scratch, a fresh start type scenario, where things from the past are not to be mentioned,” the insider added.
The source further highlighted the fact that there is only one thing that can repair their shattered relationship - the Spencer family.
"Everyone is hoping that there might be some kind of intervention from Jane or Charles [Spencer] which will hopefully bring them back together," said the source.
"It will take some time but it is looking like a possibility,” they added.
This update comes after the reports of Harry’s stay at Princess Diana's childhood home during his last visit to the UK made headlines.