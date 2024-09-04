Trump to contest reworked election interference indictment

Donald Trump to enter no guilty plea in the election interference case following the reworked indictment filed by the prosecutor.
According to NBC News, the Republican nominee for the presidential elections, in a court filing on Tuesday, September 3, said that he pleaded not guilty to the charges of trying to change the 2020 election results.
The former US president said in a filing, “I, President Donald J. Trump... do hereby waive my right to be present at arraignment, and I authorise my attorneys to enter a plea of not guilty on my behalf to each and every count of the superseding indictment.”
Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a reworked indictment against Trump after a controversial immunity ruling by the top court.
Moreover, the prosecutor has not dropped any of the initial four changes, which include an attempt to defraud the US government, blocking the official election results, and trying to take away people’s right to a fair vote.
The new indictment says, “These claims were unsupported, objectively unreasonable, and ever-changing, and the defendant and his co-conspirators repeated them even after they were publicly disproven.”
Furthermore, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case on Tuesday, ordered that she has accepted Trump’s request to hold a case hearing on Thursday, September 5, during an already scheduled meeting about the case.