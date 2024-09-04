World

Trump to contest reworked election interference indictment

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a revised indictment against the former president in court

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a revised indictment against the former president in court
Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a revised indictment against the former president in court

Donald Trump to enter no guilty plea in the election interference case following the reworked indictment filed by the prosecutor.

According to NBC News, the Republican nominee for the presidential elections, in a court filing on Tuesday, September 3, said that he pleaded not guilty to the charges of trying to change the 2020 election results.

The former US president said in a filing, “I, President Donald J. Trump... do hereby waive my right to be present at arraignment, and I authorise my attorneys to enter a plea of not guilty on my behalf to each and every count of the superseding indictment.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a reworked indictment against Trump after a controversial immunity ruling by the top court.

Moreover, the prosecutor has not dropped any of the initial four changes, which include an attempt to defraud the US government, blocking the official election results, and trying to take away people’s right to a fair vote.

The new indictment says, “These claims were unsupported, objectively unreasonable, and ever-changing, and the defendant and his co-conspirators repeated them even after they were publicly disproven.”

Furthermore, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case on Tuesday, ordered that she has accepted Trump’s request to hold a case hearing on Thursday, September 5, during an already scheduled meeting about the case.

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy

Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill

India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future

Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future

World News

Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Pope Francis sets record for longest papal journey amid health concerns
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
New Zealand's entry tax for tourists to triple from October
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Mongolia snubs international law, welcomes Putin despite arrest warrant
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Gaza health ministry announces MAJOR polio vaccination milestone
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Britain suspends arms exports to Israel over fears of international law violations
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Will there be no kimchi in summer? South Korea's cabbage under climate threat
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Kamala Harris begins fall campaign with Labor Day event, joined by Biden
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation