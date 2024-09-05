Royal

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly demanded an apology from his estranged brother Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’

Prince Harry is receiving backlash for asking an apology from the future king William!

Speaking on a program, the GB News’ news presenter voiced his concerns over the Duke’s alleged demand for an apology from his brother as a condition to resume royal duties and said, "It makes me worry about him, frankly."

Slamming the Spare author’s demand, the presenter remarked, "The reality is, the Royal Family don't seem to want him back; Prince William doesn't seem to want him back."

Further blasted the prince and said, "Quite frankly, I don't think the British people would want him back."

The outlet suggests that the father of two has no plans to return to his country anytime soon, as he is quite happy and satisfied with his current life in California, and no demands have been made by the Duke and the Duchess to the Royal Family.

However, several sources close to Harry say that he refuses to return to the royal fold unless he gets an apology from his estranged brother.

The Royal Family has neither publicly nor privately reacted to the alleged demands and has opted for complete silence.

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion

Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount

Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Royal News

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince William sports beard in first appearance after reuniting with Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Zara Tindall’s busy schedule continues after skipping royal reunion
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Duchess Sophie flies to Paris instead of returning for royal duties
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
King Charles shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK return plan
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Princess Diana 9 years of secret dance lessons exposed by former teacher
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Princess Diana’s sobbing confessions about King Charles revealed for first time
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince William 'calls Prince Harry's bluff' by ignoring demands for apology
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince William plays barrier between King Charles and his 'much-loved child' Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Princess Eugenie embraces K-pop star G-Dragon at concert