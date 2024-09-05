Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’

Prince Harry is receiving backlash for asking an apology from the future king William!
Speaking on a program, the GB News’ news presenter voiced his concerns over the Duke’s alleged demand for an apology from his brother as a condition to resume royal duties and said, "It makes me worry about him, frankly."
Slamming the Spare author’s demand, the presenter remarked, "The reality is, the Royal Family don't seem to want him back; Prince William doesn't seem to want him back."
Further blasted the prince and said, "Quite frankly, I don't think the British people would want him back."
The outlet suggests that the father of two has no plans to return to his country anytime soon, as he is quite happy and satisfied with his current life in California, and no demands have been made by the Duke and the Duchess to the Royal Family.
However, several sources close to Harry say that he refuses to return to the royal fold unless he gets an apology from his estranged brother.
The Royal Family has neither publicly nor privately reacted to the alleged demands and has opted for complete silence.