Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult

The family of 14-year-old Colt Gray, who has been charged as an adult for the fatal shooting at Apalachee High School, threatened to go "full throttle" in defending him after the tragedy.
Gray is accused of killing four individuals and wounding nine others during the attack on Wednesday.
Just hours after the incident, Gray's family members rallied in his defense.
His aunt, Annie Polhamus Brown, expressed her emotions on Facebook and extended her unwavering support to the accused.
In her now-deleted posts, she wrote, “I’ll stand by my nephew and ensure he gets what he needs from this side. Be careful before you judge a child who never asked to endure the things he faced daily.”
She also made a bold statement, warning, “Y’all really want to see the Polhamus family in full throttle? Trust me, you don’t.”
“Someone get me in touch with GBI!!! I’ve been trying to reach them!” Annie posted, followed by, “I’m not afraid. I won’t back down.”
“I won’t let my nephew face this alone,” she continued referring to the Uvalde school shooting, as she admitted that she had told her children, “only hurt people hurt others.”
Annie Polhamus Brown acknowledged the pain caused by the incident, stating that the families of the victims “deserve all the focus right now."
"I will NOT disrespect the other parents who are going through unimaginable pain. They didn’t deserve this," she added.
The social media posts sparked outrage as the community mourned the victims: teachers Christina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, and two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.
Meanwhile, the law enforcement agency continues to investigate how Gray managed to bring an AR-style rifle into the school.
Footage from the scene reportedly shows the weapon on the floor as frightened students were escorted out of the building to safety.
While police and parents rushed to the school in Winder, Georgia, Polhamus Brown also took to social media, begging for assistance in contacting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.