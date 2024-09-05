Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt is unveiling the latest glimpse of her upcoming action-packed film Jigra alongside Vedang Raina!
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 5, the Student of the Year fame actress shared two new exciting posters of her forthcoming movie.
The first featured Bhatt and the lead actor, while the second was of the actress only, creating a buzz of anticipation among her fans and followers.
The translated version of the first Hindi caption stated, “You are in my protection!”
Whereas, the second post was captioned, “The tale is quite long, and my brother is short on time.”
The Kalank actress seemed surprised in the intense poster as she saw something shocking in the distance, revealing her look from the action movie.
While not much is known about the storyline of the movie, it is certain that the film will feature a heartfelt bond between a brother and sister who can go beyond limits to protect each other, where Vedang will supposedly play Bhatt’s brother.
“The biggest heroine of Bollywood is coming back with a bang!" wrote a fan excitedly.
“What an amazing poster. Now this is how you create the hype,” praised another.
One more commented, “11th Oct! Mark the date, everyone.”
Meanwhile, several of the fans voiced only one demand: “Release the teaser already.”
Set to run in cinemas on October 11, 2024, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra features an ensemble cast that includes Jason Shah, Yuvraj Vijan, and Aditya Nanda.