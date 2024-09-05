Jamie Foxx details devastating ‘health scare’ in 'WHAT HAD HAPPENED'

Jamie Foxx has shared the details about his devastating “health scare” in the upcoming “one-man show.”
In April 2023, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor ended up in hospital after experiencing what was referred to by his daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, as a "medical complication.”
After being discharged, Jamie confessed that he "doesn't remember" anything about his health complications as the actor was "gone" for 20 days after taking a pill to ease the pain of a "bad headache.”
The Baby Driver star will share the mysterious health scare during three one-man shows in October.
Recently, Jamie posted about the upcoming show on his Instagram.
The white text on a black background read “WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS”
“Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration!,” he captioned the post.
Jamie further read, “Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection.”
WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS: An Evening with Jamie Foxx will release on October 3, 2024.