Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

The NFL star slammed the 'Lover' crooner breakup contract by calling it 'entirely false'

  by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Travis Kelce's team is hitting back at rumours of a breakup PR contract involving Taylor Swift, calling the circulating documents "entirely false."

According to PEOPLE, the representative of Full Scope, the PR firm that represents Travis Kelce stated that the documents headlined "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," are “entirely false and fabricated.”

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," the company said.

The documents were uploaded to a Reddit page, which has since been removed.

Full Scope informed the outlet that they have contacted the legal team of the online forum in order "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

However, some followers of the 34-year-old NFL player and his famous fiancée to theorise that the documents might have been the result of a fan's school project.

In contrast, during a recent appearance on Tuesday, September 3 on the Rich Eisen Show, Kelce praised Swift and the ways in which she has supported his NFL career.

The tight end attested to Swift's practice of creating plays for him to run during contests.

