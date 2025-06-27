Kris Jenner lovingly celebrates Khloé Kardashian’s 41st: ‘my greatest gift’

‘The Kardashians’ alum, Khloé Kardashian, rings in her 41st birthday today, on June 27, 2025

Kris Jenner is ringing in her “truly incredible” daughter, Khloé Kardashian’s 41st birthday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Friday, June 27, the 69-year-old American media personality celebrated her beloved daughter’s special day with a touching, lengthy tribute and a large carousel of their photos.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are truly one of the most incredible human beings I know… your kindness, your strength, your loyalty, your humor, and that gigantic heart of yours make you such a gift to everyone around you,” she expressed.

Calling Khloé her “greatest gift,” Kris penned, “You are the kind of daughter every mother dreams of. Supportive, thoughtful, generous, and loving. You’ve been my rock, my confidante, my greatest gift!”

The socialite also expressed pride in how her daughter exceptionally fulfils her role as a woman and a mother and called it the “greatest joys of life” to watch Khloé as a mommy.

“You are patient, present, fun, and loving beyond words. True and Tatum are your whole heart, and you are theirs, and it’s so beautiful to watch. Happy birthday my beautiful girl.. I love you forever and always, Mommy,” concluded Kris Jenner.

Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Kris Jenner’s wish:

Moved by her mum’s heartwarming birthday tribute, Khloé Kardashian commented, “I love you so so much! My life is magical because of all that you have done for us and provided for us!"

She continued, "Thank you for being the most majestic mommy on the planet. You are my best friend! I love you and I thank God for you every single day! Thank you for every single word you wrote.”

Who is Khloé Kardashian?

Khloé Kardashian, born on June 27, 1984, is an American media personality, socialite, businesswoman and podcaster.

The socialite, a member of the Kardashian family, is the sister of Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian, and the half-sister of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

