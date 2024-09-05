Royal

Princess Diana 9 years of secret dance lessons exposed by former teacher

The new details were revealed in 'Dancing With Diana: A Memoir', authored by Anne Allan

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Princess Diana 9 years of secret dance lessons exposed by former teacher
Princess Diana 9 years of secret dance lessons exposed by former teacher

Princess Diana's former dance teacher has revealed details about her secret nine-year dance lessons, describing her as "so raw" yet passionate about dancing.

The insightful new book Dancing With Diana: A Memoir, authored by Anne Allan, who instructed Diana in hundreds of private dance sessions, will be released on September 10.

According to PEOPLE excerpts from the book, the two emphasised their close friendship and how spending time together allowed Diana to talk about her most private problem.

Allan shared, “She loved to dance. The minute she started to move her arms, you could see the feeling that it brought her.”

She added, "She was able to be herself. She loved to move and loved to have fun."

(Allan also recalled Diana's reaction to her dance with John Travolta in 1985 as being "gobsmacked,” "It was absolutely adorable,” she remarked.

Recalling that her company was a safe space for her, Allan shared, “If something was on her mind, she would say so.”

She mentioned, “Later on there were days where she would come in and just talk a little bit.”

Allan also found out Camilla's name (then Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla) during these sessions when she first heard about Charles' affection for an "older woman."

Diana also discussed the then-future King's icy reaction when in 1985, Diana and her friend Wayne Sleep, a renowned British dancer, stunned Chalres by dancing Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" at a charity event on a London stage.

Allan admitted she was “a bit helpless” as Diana confided in her.

“I was thinking, what can I do? But I also knew that wasn’t my place. It’s not just a friend who’s going through something—there was much more at stake for her. And she truly loved Charles," she said.

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview

'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult

Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

Royal News

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Princess Diana’s sobbing confessions about King Charles revealed for first time
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Prince William 'calls Prince Harry's bluff' by ignoring demands for apology
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Prince William plays barrier between King Charles and his 'much-loved child' Prince Harry
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Princess Eugenie embraces K-pop star G-Dragon at concert
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Prince Harry hits back at Meghan Markle’s sister for ‘rubbishing’ their marriage
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Prince Andrew seen for first time since Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 funeral
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
King Charles asks Prince William, Prince Harry not to ‘ruin’ his life
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Princess Kate health condition 'stressing out' Prince William
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
King Charles deeply concerned about ‘health, financial, legal’ issues
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Prince Harry breaks silence after William hires Duke’s pal