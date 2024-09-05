Royal

King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla

King Charles wants ‘to break away from all the family strife’ during royal trip with wife Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla
King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla

King Charles is seemingly “looking forward” to Australia trip with wife Queen Camilla as he is tired of royal family drama.

As per the reports, the monarch’s health is at risk if his “stress level” rise more.

A source told Now to Love, “The big fear is that all these problems are adding to the King’s stress levels, and top of his ‘doctor’s orders’ list is to avoid stressful situations. He’s been seeking spiritual counsel, not just for the many health problems afflicting his family, but also to help him stay calm through very stormy waters.”

His majesty, who is battling cancer, looked for to Balmoral as he thought it would have been “a restorative time for the whole family” but due to “ongoing issues it turned out to be anything but” a pleasant vacation.

The tipster explained that Charles “needs to break away from all the family strife, which is why he’s looking forward to his trip to Australia with Camilla.”

King Charles III and Camilla to visit Australia in October 2024.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, along with the Governor-General her Excellency the Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC, will welcome the royals.

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion

Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount

Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Royal News

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Zara Tindall’s busy schedule continues after skipping royal reunion
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Duchess Sophie flies to Paris instead of returning for royal duties
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
King Charles shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK return plan
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Princess Diana 9 years of secret dance lessons exposed by former teacher
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Princess Diana’s sobbing confessions about King Charles revealed for first time
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince William 'calls Prince Harry's bluff' by ignoring demands for apology
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince William plays barrier between King Charles and his 'much-loved child' Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Princess Eugenie embraces K-pop star G-Dragon at concert
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince Harry hits back at Meghan Markle’s sister for ‘rubbishing’ their marriage
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince Andrew seen for first time since Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 funeral