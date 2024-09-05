King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla

King Charles is seemingly “looking forward” to Australia trip with wife Queen Camilla as he is tired of royal family drama.
As per the reports, the monarch’s health is at risk if his “stress level” rise more.
A source told Now to Love, “The big fear is that all these problems are adding to the King’s stress levels, and top of his ‘doctor’s orders’ list is to avoid stressful situations. He’s been seeking spiritual counsel, not just for the many health problems afflicting his family, but also to help him stay calm through very stormy waters.”
His majesty, who is battling cancer, looked for to Balmoral as he thought it would have been “a restorative time for the whole family” but due to “ongoing issues it turned out to be anything but” a pleasant vacation.
The tipster explained that Charles “needs to break away from all the family strife, which is why he’s looking forward to his trip to Australia with Camilla.”
King Charles III and Camilla to visit Australia in October 2024.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, along with the Governor-General her Excellency the Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC, will welcome the royals.