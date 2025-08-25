Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William

Prince William could be forced to leave his ‘forever home’ for Buckingham Palace, expert warns

Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William
Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William

Prince William warned of having crunch talks in future if he prefers Forest Lodge over Buckingham Palace once he becomes the King.

The Prince of Wales has sparked quite a frenzy with the announcement of leaving his family house Adelaide Cottage to move to Forest Lodge.

William’s surprising decision has raised eyebrows, with experts in royal quarters predicting whether he will move to Buckingham Palace when he becomes King.

In a conversation with GB News, a seasoned royal biographer Robert Hardman has claimed that the future King’s decision to not move into Buckingham Palace is “untenable” and might land him in hard talks.

"I don't think that's tenable," Hardman told the outlet before presenting William’s grandparents’ example.

"When the late Queen came to the throne in 1952, she and Prince Philip had just done up Clarence House as a sort of family home with their two young children” he noted.

Hardman continued, “They loved it, and they didn't want to move. The Queen Mother, who was resident at Buckingham Palace, didn't want to move out.”

"[T]hey presented [their plans] to the prime minister, Winston Churchill, and it was Churchill who said, 'No, no, no, you've got to move in [to Buckingham Palace]. The monarch has to live [there],'" revealed the royal expert.

Analyzing if the future king will be able to continue his residence at his so-called "forever home" Forest Lodge, he noted, "That will be a difficult conversation for whichever prime minister it is...Of course, [Prince William] will be a harder nut to crack for a future [prime minister], but I think Buckingham Palace depends on having a visceral connection between the monarch and Royal HQ."

Although, there’s still time to see what decision the heir to the throne makes, it is believed that he might come up with a strategy to avoid moving into Buckingham Palace.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry reminds royals he is still ‘one of them’ with secret letter

Prince Harry reminds royals he is still ‘one of them’ with secret letter
The Duke of Sussex's secret move comes amid his peace talks with estranged father King Charles

King Charles opens Balmoral doors to special non-royal guest

King Charles opens Balmoral doors to special non-royal guest
The British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla extend royal invite to bride-to-be

Crown Prince Hussein joins ‘brother’ Mohammed bin Salman at Esports WC Finale

Crown Prince Hussein joins ‘brother’ Mohammed bin Salman at Esports WC Finale
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan graced the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup on Sunday

Prince Harry told to ‘stop being paranoid’ as Duke revealed new move

Prince Harry told to ‘stop being paranoid’ as Duke revealed new move
The Duke of Sussex faced a blistering attack after it was revealed that Harry & Meghan are working on a Netflix documentary about Diana

Kate Middleton unveils bold look during special outing with Prince William

Kate Middleton unveils bold look during special outing with Prince William
The Princess of Wales debuted a new look while travelling to a church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral

Princess Victoria brings royal charm to Finnkampen’s 100th with her children

Princess Victoria brings royal charm to Finnkampen’s 100th with her children
Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, celebrate 100th anniversary of Finnkampen

Prince George anxious over upcoming ‘new change’ and royal role

Prince George anxious over upcoming ‘new change’ and royal role
Kate and William son is tackling with 'nerves' as he prepares for 'another big change' in his life next year

Prince William, Kate Middleton spotted joining King Charles at Scottish church

Prince William, Kate Middleton spotted joining King Charles at Scottish church
The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted driving to Crathie Kirk Church along with their kids, George, Charlotte and Louis

King Charles receives special message as Prince Harry ‘keen’ to see him

King Charles receives special message as Prince Harry ‘keen’ to see him
The Duke of Sussex is ‘keen to build bridges’ with his father King Charles in upcoming potential reunion

Danish Royal Family reveals itinerary for King, Queen's 2025 summer tour

Danish Royal Family reveals itinerary for King, Queen's 2025 summer tour
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark have announced their upcoming summer tour program on Instagram

Kate Middleton makes reconciliation ‘much harder’ for brother William and Harry

Kate Middleton makes reconciliation ‘much harder’ for brother William and Harry
Prince Harry publicly expressed his desire to mend ties with royal family in a BBC interview in May

King Charles' Clarence House holds centuries of royal memories

King Charles' Clarence House holds centuries of royal memories
The British monarch III keeps sentimental ties with his London Clarence House residence