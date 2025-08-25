Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William

Prince William warned of having crunch talks in future if he prefers Forest Lodge over Buckingham Palace once he becomes the King.
The Prince of Wales has sparked quite a frenzy with the announcement of leaving his family house Adelaide Cottage to move to Forest Lodge.
William’s surprising decision has raised eyebrows, with experts in royal quarters predicting whether he will move to Buckingham Palace when he becomes King.
In a conversation with GB News, a seasoned royal biographer Robert Hardman has claimed that the future King’s decision to not move into Buckingham Palace is “untenable” and might land him in hard talks.
"I don't think that's tenable," Hardman told the outlet before presenting William’s grandparents’ example.
"When the late Queen came to the throne in 1952, she and Prince Philip had just done up Clarence House as a sort of family home with their two young children” he noted.
Hardman continued, “They loved it, and they didn't want to move. The Queen Mother, who was resident at Buckingham Palace, didn't want to move out.”
"[T]hey presented [their plans] to the prime minister, Winston Churchill, and it was Churchill who said, 'No, no, no, you've got to move in [to Buckingham Palace]. The monarch has to live [there],'" revealed the royal expert.
Analyzing if the future king will be able to continue his residence at his so-called "forever home" Forest Lodge, he noted, "That will be a difficult conversation for whichever prime minister it is...Of course, [Prince William] will be a harder nut to crack for a future [prime minister], but I think Buckingham Palace depends on having a visceral connection between the monarch and Royal HQ."
Although, there’s still time to see what decision the heir to the throne makes, it is believed that he might come up with a strategy to avoid moving into Buckingham Palace.