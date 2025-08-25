Home / Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark

Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Råbjerg Mile amid their four-day summer tour

King Frederik and Queen Mary kicked off their summer tour with an exciting outing.

On the first day of their tour, the Danish King and Queen explored the iconic moving sand dunes of Råbjerg Mile – a migrating coastal dune between Skagen and Frederikshavn, Denmark.

Notably, it is the largest moving dune in Northern Europe.

In the snaps shared by the Royal Family on Instagram on Monday, August 25, the Monarch and Queen Consort were seen enjoying their time in the desert.

For the outing, King Frederik wore a grey checkered shirt and khaki pants, while Queen Mary radiated elegance in a black sweater layered over a light blue shirt and paired it with beige bottoms.

During their first day of the tour, the Royal Couple also interacted with children from Junior Rangers, went on a hike, and also visited Anchers House in Skagen before calling it a day at Grenen.

“Something of Denmark's special nature formed the frame of the afternoon program, when Their Majesties the King and Queen visited the Råbjerg Mile. Here the Majesties met children from Junior Rangers, who talked about community and experiences in nature, before the trip went on a hike in the large water ditch, which moves 15 meters a year,” shared the Royals.

They continued, “After this followed a visit to Anchers House in Skagen, where the Majesties got an insight into the artist couple's home and the cultural heritage that still characterizes the city.”

“The day ended at Grenen, Denmark's northernmost point, where Kattegat and Skagerrak meet, and where the Majesties heard about the forces of nature, which are constantly changing the landscape,” concluded the post.

King Frederik and Queen Mary kicked off their exciting four-day summer tour on Monday, August 25, 2025.

