Kate Middleton, Prince William's new decision costs jaw-dropping amount to monarchy

Kate Middleton and Prince William are soon to move to their "forever home", Forest Lodge, and the amount they will be paying on a monthly basis is just eye watering.

Amid their quiet summer break with kids, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, Kate and William shocked the internet with the announcement of moving to Forest Lodge from their current residence, Adelaide Cottage.

Now as per a real estate expert, the property will cost the royal couple a fortune as they are expected to pay the monthly rent to the Crown Estate, the owners of the property.

According to Russell Quirk, the rent of the property, which was listed for rent at £15,000 in 2001 per Hello magazine - has doubled in last 24 years due to inflation.

Speaking to Mirror Russell explained, "In the last 20 or so years, these things vary region to region, town to town, but suffice to say the likes of Windsor have become ever more popular, particularly with overseas renters." 

He went on to elaborate, "What has happened over recent years in the previous government and this one is that the stamp duty regime on purchases has come more and more penal and the consequence is now a lot of people are renting instead of buying because they don't want to pay on a property like that – say a £1 million on stamp duty."

"So the rental market in terms of demand is very very strong," he added.

The property expert further revealed, "As a consequence of that, that property has probably doubled in terms of its rent value, so £15,000 a month back in 2001 is now probably £30,000 a month, about £7,000 a week."

"It's not insubstantial – lots and lots and lots of demand," he said.

