Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince William is not expected to follow in the footsteps of his father, King Charles III, and his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, when it comes to the monarchy.

According to a latest report by GB News, the Prince of Wales has reportedly planned to sideline his beloved cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall from his future reign.

An insider has revealed to the publication that after His Majesty, when William takes over the reign, he will only include the hardest-working royals in his team, like his father and late grandmother.

As Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and Zara Tindall wanted to focus on their respective home lives, which would feel "as normal as possible."

"William won’t have cousins helping him like the Queen [Elizabeth] did. So he’ll have to work smarter," the tipster added.

The source additionally noted that the next heir to the British throne will highlight the importance of royal involvement in charitable causes through this approach.

However, it is expected that Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, who turned 75 on August 15, will join her nephew's team in the future. 

In addition to the Princess Royal, King Charles's prominent members from his reign, Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, have also signalled that they are preparing themselves to continue working in future.

On the other hand, their kids, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, will not join the royal payroll.

As of now, neither Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, nor Zara Tindall nor Prince William has commented on these ongoing speculations. 

