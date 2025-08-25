King Frederik, Queen Mary kick off four day summer trip without kids

King Frederik and Queen Mary have embarked on a four day trip without their four kids Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
On Monday, August 25, the royal couple arrived at Sæby Harbour to start the first day of the summer tour in Frederikshavn Municipality.
As per the Royal Family announcement, "Their Majesties the King and Queen will be leaving tomorrow, Monday to Thursday, on a summer cruise with the Royal Ship Dannebrog.”
After arriving at Frederikshavn Municipality, they attended an official service at Sæby Church, where Her Majesty and His Majesty greeted municipality officials.
According to their itinerary, Frederik and Mary will stop by Sæby Glass Blowing Mill, where they’ll see a demonstration and learn more about the glass blowing history of the town.
The duo will later on visit Adda Ravnkilde’s house before attending a luncheon at the Forest House in Bangsboskoven.
On the next day, the King and Queen of Denmark will host a reception aboard the Danneborg.
They are set to arrive at Hanstholm Harbour in Thisted municipality on Tuesday, August 26, where the royal couple will receive a welcome party at the dock.
Afterwards, Mary and her husband will visit the Nature Village, a project in which the community is “transforming the area around Doverodde Købmandsgård into an activity-driven village with a focus on nature education, outdoor life and community.”
The romantic couple will conclude their trip on Thursday, August 28.