Home / Royal

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release

The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 is set to release on Tuesday, August 26

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release
Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release

Meghan Markle is celebrating the launch of her new show with a special announcement.

On Monday, August 25, the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, shared a delightful post, in which the mum of two shared a delightful message with fans.

In the post, the Suits alum announced that her brand’s hot-selling items will be back in stocks on the same day as the launch of the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

“At As ever, we keep growing and growing. Your favorites (and more) are back tomorrow as we also celebrate the launch of Season 2 of “With Love, Meghan” on @netflix,” read the caption.

Prince Harry’s wife also asked fans to mark the date of release, writing, “August 26th, mark your calendars.”

Accompanying the delightful announcement was a never-before-seen photo featuring striking glimpse of Meghan Markle, dressed in a light blue shirt and jeans, watering plants in a lush and captivating garden.

P.C. Instagram/aseverofficial
P.C. Instagram/aseverofficial

Meghan Markle is making a comeback on Netflix with the second season of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

The upcoming series will feature the Duchess’s return with a “fun and heartwarming” series of episodes.

“From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together,” shared the OTT platform about the new season.

Besides this, the American entrepreneur will also release a holiday special episode of the series, titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, this December.

You Might Like:

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
The Prince of Wales' plans for future working royals’ list laid bare

King Carl, Queen Silvia share century-old vintage archive after new outing

King Carl, Queen Silvia share century-old vintage archive after new outing
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia mark major milestone that dates back to his grandfather Gustaf Adolf’s era

Prince Harry faces warning as Diana documentary can ‘harm royals reconciliation’

Prince Harry faces warning as Diana documentary can ‘harm royals reconciliation’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'considering' a 2027 documentary about the late Princess Diana

Prince Andrew braces for new scandal amid summer break with King Charles

Prince Andrew braces for new scandal amid summer break with King Charles
Prince Andrew to land in new controversy amid Balmoral break with brother King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Frederik, Queen Mary kick off four day summer trip without kids

King Frederik, Queen Mary kick off four day summer trip without kids
Queen Mary and King Frederik set to host a reception during their short summer trip

Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William

Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William
Prince William could be forced to leave his ‘forever home’ for Buckingham Palace, expert warns

Prince Harry reminds royals he is still ‘one of them’ with secret letter

Prince Harry reminds royals he is still ‘one of them’ with secret letter
The Duke of Sussex's secret move comes amid his peace talks with estranged father King Charles

King Charles opens Balmoral doors to special non-royal guest

King Charles opens Balmoral doors to special non-royal guest
The British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla extend royal invite to bride-to-be

Crown Prince Hussein joins ‘brother’ Mohammed bin Salman at Esports WC Finale

Crown Prince Hussein joins ‘brother’ Mohammed bin Salman at Esports WC Finale
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan graced the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup on Sunday

Prince Harry told to ‘stop being paranoid’ as Duke revealed new move

Prince Harry told to ‘stop being paranoid’ as Duke revealed new move
The Duke of Sussex faced a blistering attack after it was revealed that Harry & Meghan are working on a Netflix documentary about Diana

Kate Middleton unveils bold look during special outing with Prince William

Kate Middleton unveils bold look during special outing with Prince William
The Princess of Wales debuted a new look while travelling to a church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral

Princess Victoria brings royal charm to Finnkampen’s 100th with her children

Princess Victoria brings royal charm to Finnkampen’s 100th with her children
Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, celebrate 100th anniversary of Finnkampen