Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release

Meghan Markle is celebrating the launch of her new show with a special announcement.
On Monday, August 25, the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, shared a delightful post, in which the mum of two shared a delightful message with fans.
In the post, the Suits alum announced that her brand’s hot-selling items will be back in stocks on the same day as the launch of the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
“At As ever, we keep growing and growing. Your favorites (and more) are back tomorrow as we also celebrate the launch of Season 2 of “With Love, Meghan” on @netflix,” read the caption.
Prince Harry’s wife also asked fans to mark the date of release, writing, “August 26th, mark your calendars.”
Accompanying the delightful announcement was a never-before-seen photo featuring striking glimpse of Meghan Markle, dressed in a light blue shirt and jeans, watering plants in a lush and captivating garden.
Meghan Markle is making a comeback on Netflix with the second season of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
The upcoming series will feature the Duchess’s return with a “fun and heartwarming” series of episodes.
“From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together,” shared the OTT platform about the new season.
Besides this, the American entrepreneur will also release a holiday special episode of the series, titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, this December.