King Carl, Queen Silvia share century-old vintage archive after new outing

After marking a major milestone, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are taking a trip down memory lane.
During their latest outing, the Royal Couple attended a milestone celebratory service that dates back to the era of the King’s grandfather, then-Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf.
The service marked 100 years of the Ecumenical Meeting – a gathering aimed at promoting unity and cooperation among different Christian denominations.
On their official Instagram account on Monday, August 24, King Carl and Queen Silvia shared about their new engagement along with releasing rare photos from their vintage archive.
“This weekend, the Royal Couple attended a celebratory service on the occasion of the centenary of the Ecumenical Meeting in 1925,” read the caption.
The statement continued, “At the meeting 100 years ago, the King's grandfather, Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf, and Crown Princess Louise were present. The initiator in 1925 was the archbishop of the Swedish Church Nathan Söderblom, who invited a large number of international representatives for Orthodox and Protestant churches.”
Furthermore, they shared, “On the occasion of the 100th anniversary, Sweden's Christian Council celebrates the Ecumenical Year 2025.”
The carousel of photos, featuring both old and new images taken in 1925 and 2025, opened with a two-snap collage showcasing King Carl’s new outing alongside his grandfather Gustaf Adolf’s appearance from a century ago.