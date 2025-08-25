King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony  

King Abdullah II received a warm welcome at the Samarkand International Airport as he kicked off his official state visit to Uzbekistan.
On Monday, August 25, the 68-year-old Uzbekistani President, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, welcomed His Majesty before he headed towards Kazakhstan.
The official Instagram account of the King shared exclusive glimpses of his arrival ceremony at the Samarkand International Airport, led by the politician.
"#Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives His Majesty King Abdullah II during a welcoming ceremony at Samarkand International Airport," the caption stated.
Alongside the caption, they uploaded a few photos from the ceremony, showing the two key leaders sharing a warm hug at the airport.
According to media reports, the King of Jordan is scheduled to hold talks with the Uzbekistan President, where he will also witness the exchange of cooperation agreements and protocols between the governments of the two states.
After his royal tour to Uzbekistan, the 63-year-old member of the Hashemites will meet with the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to discuss the exchange of memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements.
His Majesty is also expected to attend the closing session of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum.
It is pertinent to note that King Abdullah II will return to Jordon on August 27 from his second state visit to Kazakhstan.