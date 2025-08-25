Home / Royal

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony

The Hashemite monarch began his official state visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan earlier this week

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony
King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony  

King Abdullah II received a warm welcome at the Samarkand International Airport as he kicked off his official state visit to Uzbekistan.

On Monday, August 25, the 68-year-old Uzbekistani President, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, welcomed His Majesty before he headed towards Kazakhstan.

The official Instagram account of the King shared exclusive glimpses of his arrival ceremony at the Samarkand International Airport, led by the politician.

"#Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives His Majesty King Abdullah II during a welcoming ceremony at Samarkand International Airport," the caption stated.

Alongside the caption, they uploaded a few photos from the ceremony, showing the two key leaders sharing a warm hug at the airport.

According to media reports, the King of Jordan is scheduled to hold talks with the Uzbekistan President, where he will also witness the exchange of cooperation agreements and protocols between the governments of the two states.

After his royal tour to Uzbekistan, the 63-year-old member of the Hashemites will meet with the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to discuss the exchange of memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements.

His Majesty is also expected to attend the closing session of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum.

It is pertinent to note that King Abdullah II will return to Jordon on August 27 from his second state visit to Kazakhstan. 

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new decision costs jaw-dropping amount to monarchy

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new decision costs jaw-dropping amount to monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly pay a whopping amount to make their dream a reality

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 is set to release on Tuesday, August 26

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
The Prince of Wales' plans for future working royals’ list laid bare

King Carl, Queen Silvia share century-old vintage archive after new outing

King Carl, Queen Silvia share century-old vintage archive after new outing
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia mark major milestone that dates back to his grandfather Gustaf Adolf’s era

Prince Harry faces warning as Diana documentary can ‘harm royals reconciliation’

Prince Harry faces warning as Diana documentary can ‘harm royals reconciliation’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'considering' a 2027 documentary about the late Princess Diana

Prince Andrew braces for new scandal amid summer break with King Charles

Prince Andrew braces for new scandal amid summer break with King Charles
Prince Andrew to land in new controversy amid Balmoral break with brother King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Frederik, Queen Mary kick off four day summer trip without kids

King Frederik, Queen Mary kick off four day summer trip without kids
Queen Mary and King Frederik set to host a reception during their short summer trip

Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William

Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William
Prince William could be forced to leave his ‘forever home’ for Buckingham Palace, expert warns

Prince Harry reminds royals he is still ‘one of them’ with secret letter

Prince Harry reminds royals he is still ‘one of them’ with secret letter
The Duke of Sussex's secret move comes amid his peace talks with estranged father King Charles

King Charles opens Balmoral doors to special non-royal guest

King Charles opens Balmoral doors to special non-royal guest
The British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla extend royal invite to bride-to-be

Crown Prince Hussein joins ‘brother’ Mohammed bin Salman at Esports WC Finale

Crown Prince Hussein joins ‘brother’ Mohammed bin Salman at Esports WC Finale
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan graced the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup on Sunday

Prince Harry told to ‘stop being paranoid’ as Duke revealed new move

Prince Harry told to ‘stop being paranoid’ as Duke revealed new move
The Duke of Sussex faced a blistering attack after it was revealed that Harry & Meghan are working on a Netflix documentary about Diana