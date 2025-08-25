Home / Royal

Prince Harry faces warning as Diana documentary can ‘harm royals reconciliation’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'considering' a 2027 documentary about the late Princess Diana


Prince Harry has received a stern warning over creating an explosive documentary about his late mum Princess Diana.

Recently, The Sun reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “considering” a 2027 documentary about the Diana as part of their new “first look deal” with Netflix, which would coincide with the 30th anniversary of her death.

“If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off,” a source told the outlet.

While the documentary has not been confirmed by Netflix or Prince Harry, a royal expert has shared his thoughts on the potential project, issuing a major warning to the duke.

“They (Netflix) want something royal from the couple whose royal links are their only claim to fame. This (a Diana documentary) could be it,” Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express.

He further shared that while a potential documentary on Princess Diana could be a huge money-making opportunity for both the Sussexes and Netflix, it would only lessen the chance for Harry to mend rift with the royal family.

“If the proposed documentary featured anything controversial, it would gravely endanger the reconciliation Harry has said he wants with his family although it would undoubtedly draw the audience Netflix wants,” Richard said.

The expert further added, “This programme, especially now that Camilla, the woman she (Diana) regarded as her rival, is now Queen Consort, also, potentially, has enormous dangers for Harry’s future relationships with his family. If reconciliation is desirable, but seems unlikely, peace is essential. This (the documentary), if it happens, could restart conflict.”

Prince Harry’s plan to make a tell-all documentary about Diana comes after his secret peace talk with his estranged father King Charles in July.

