Prince Andrew braces for new scandal amid summer break with King Charles

Prince Andrew is tipped to ruin the Royal Family break with his new controversy.
The Duke of York, who is currently enjoying summer break at Balmoral with King Charles and Queen Camilla, may face a new scandal with the upcoming release of Virginia Giuffre's memoir, in which she details her allegations against him.
Virginia Giuffre sued the disgraced royal on August 9, 2021 by filing a civil lawsuit in New York under the state's Child Victims Act.
She accused him of sexually assaulting her at the age of 17, when she was trafficked by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Charles’ brother paid millions to settle out of court but has always denied any wrongdoing or even meeting her.
Now, Virginia’s bombshell memoir titled, Nobody’s Girl, is set to be published in October, six months after her death.
The book is described as an “unforgettable memoir by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who dared to take on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell” on Penguin Publishing House’s website.
Just weeks before her death, she emailed author-journalist Amy Wallace, expressing her "heartfelt wish" for her memoir to be released, regardless of her circumstances.
The email read, “The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders. In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released.”
To note, Virginia completed the 400-page memoir before taking her own life on April 25, 2025.