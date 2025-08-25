Home / Royal

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy

The Princess of York is evolving her role as she stepped into new career journey

Princess Beatrice has been growing her charitable activities following the revelation of Prince William's future monarchy strategy.

The Princess of York recently teamed up with a senior business leader as she embarked on a new career journey.

GB News reported that the 37-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family was named as a director and 45 per cent shareholder of Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd, a newly established company listed at Companies House.

The honour was announced during her guest appearance at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF).

Notably, Beatrice, who turned 37 earlier this month, teamed up with a Spanish-born executive, Luis Alvarado Martinez, as she shares her 45 per cent in the business strategy.

It is important to note that this career milestone of the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter, came after a report predicted that her beloved cousin and next future King, Prince William, had erased the Princess and her youngest sister, Princess Eugenie, from his upcoming reign.

A royal insider has recently revealed that after taking over the British throne from his father, King Charles III, the Prince of Wales will sideline Beatrice and her sister from the working royals.

In addition to the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, is also in the list of the future monarchs.

As of now, neither Princess Beatrice nor Prince William has commented on these speculations.   

