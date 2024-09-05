Jennifer Aniston’s HUGE crush on Jon Hamm hints ‘dangerous’ next level plans

Jennifer Aniston has a “colossal crush” on her The Morning Show co-star Jon Hamm!
Though this show is their first-ever joint project, the Friends alum’s feelings and interest in Hamm have been longstanding.
While speaking exclusively with In Touch, a source close to the actors revealed, "Jen has this colossal crush on Jon that dates back to his days in Mad Men, when she was swooning over him and saying he was the sexiest man in Hollywood."
However, their timing never aligned, as whenever one of them was single, the other was tied up in a serious relationship.
But it seems like destiny is trying to bring the pair together.
Talking about the No Sudden Move actor’s “next level move,” the source went on to say, “They get along really well, and now he's telling everyone he wants to take it to the next level and do a movie with her. It will mean a massive payday for him and a chance to work with somebody he has great chemistry with."
Finding the idea "dangerous," the insider added, “A lot of people think he's playing a bit of a dangerous game, though, because Jen's feelings towards him could come back at any time, if they haven't already. And it's hard to imagine that his wife will take kindly to it."
The Top Gun: Maverick actor recently starred together with Aniston on the fourth season of The Morning Show, where he played her “romantic interest.”
"She was beyond thrilled," disclosed the insider of The Morning Show alum.