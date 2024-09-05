Duchess Sophie flies to Paris instead of returning for royal duties

Duchess Sophie headed toward Paris instead of coming back to the United Kingdom for resuming her royal engagements after winding up a grand summer break in Scotland.
But the reason behind this new journey isn’t a fresh royal feud under wraps with King Charles or just another vacation folding out!
The Duchess of Edinburgh actually landed in the country of love for showing support to British athletes participating in the 2024 Paralympics.
As per Express UK, even Prince Edward tagged alongside his wife as she flew to the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Wednesday morning.
Once there, Duchess Sophie met Her Excellency Dame Mena Rawlings, who is King Charles’ Ambassador to the French Republic.
Later on, photos from this quick introduction were shared on X, where she was seen dazzling about in a navy blazer slid over a complimenting midi dress.
Prince Edward was meanwhile sweetly matching with his wife in a navy jacket pulled on a blue checked shirt.
Following this, Duchess Sophie was seen beamingly joining all ambassadors in the stadium’s stands at the international event.