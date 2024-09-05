Royal

Duchess Sophie flies to Paris instead of returning for royal duties

Duchess Sophie didn’t land in UK after spending silent summer break with King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Duchess Sophie didn’t land in UK after spending silent summer break with King Charles
Duchess Sophie didn’t land in UK after spending silent summer break with King Charles

Duchess Sophie headed toward Paris instead of coming back to the United Kingdom for resuming her royal engagements after winding up a grand summer break in Scotland.

But the reason behind this new journey isn’t a fresh royal feud under wraps with King Charles or just another vacation folding out!

The Duchess of Edinburgh actually landed in the country of love for showing support to British athletes participating in the 2024 Paralympics.

As per Express UK, even Prince Edward tagged alongside his wife as she flew to the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Wednesday morning.

Once there, Duchess Sophie met Her Excellency Dame Mena Rawlings, who is King Charles’ Ambassador to the French Republic.

Later on, photos from this quick introduction were shared on X, where she was seen dazzling about in a navy blazer slid over a complimenting midi dress.

Duchess Sophie flies to Paris instead of returning for royal duties

Prince Edward was meanwhile sweetly matching with his wife in a navy jacket pulled on a blue checked shirt.

Following this, Duchess Sophie was seen beamingly joining all ambassadors in the stadium’s stands at the international event.

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion

Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount

Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Royal News

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince William sports beard in first appearance after reuniting with Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Zara Tindall’s busy schedule continues after skipping royal reunion
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
King Charles shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK return plan
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Princess Diana 9 years of secret dance lessons exposed by former teacher
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Princess Diana’s sobbing confessions about King Charles revealed for first time
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince William 'calls Prince Harry's bluff' by ignoring demands for apology
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Prince William plays barrier between King Charles and his 'much-loved child' Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Princess Eugenie embraces K-pop star G-Dragon at concert