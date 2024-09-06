Sports

Olympic Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei’s father demands justice

Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific attack by ex-boyfriend

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Rebecca Cheptegei’s father, Joseph Cheptegei, is demanding justice after his daughter tragically died when being set on fire by her former boyfriend.

He told reporters at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), “I have a lot of grief because I’ve lost my daughter. I seek your help so that this person who has killed my daughter can be prosecuted.”

As per BBC Sports, Rebecca, 33, was assaulted after she returned home from church with her two daughters.

She died from “full organ failure,” four days after her former partner Dickson Ndiema allegedly set her on fire.

“As it is now, the criminal who harmed my daughter is a murderer and I am yet to see what the security officials are doing,” the father continued, “He is still free and might even flee.”

The late athlete suffered burns to almost 80% of her body in the tragic incident.

Furthermore, a local administrator revealed that the Olympian and her ex-boyfriend were fighting over a piece of land.

For the unversed, Rebecca participated in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics, where she finished in 44th place with a season's best time of 2:32:14. 

Sabalenka milestone: First woman to reach consecutive US Open finals since Serena
Cristiano Ronaldo gets tearful after achieving 900-goal milestone
Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific attack by ex-boyfriend
Alex Morgan bids emotional goodbye to soccer in heartfelt video
Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek into his Nations League preparation
Roger Federer shows rare sympathy for Rafael Nadal's Olympic blow
Daniel Ricciardo breaks silence on receiving two penalties
Jannik Sinner outshines Daniil Medvedev, qualifies for US Open semifinals
Pakistan's Test ranking hits lowest in 57 years after Bangladesh upset
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray’s Club: Reaches US Open quarterfinals
Lionel Messi responds to Inter Miami team-mate Luis Suarez’s retirement