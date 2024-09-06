Olympic Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei’s father demands justice

Rebecca Cheptegei’s father, Joseph Cheptegei, is demanding justice after his daughter tragically died when being set on fire by her former boyfriend.
He told reporters at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), “I have a lot of grief because I’ve lost my daughter. I seek your help so that this person who has killed my daughter can be prosecuted.”
As per BBC Sports, Rebecca, 33, was assaulted after she returned home from church with her two daughters.
She died from “full organ failure,” four days after her former partner Dickson Ndiema allegedly set her on fire.
“As it is now, the criminal who harmed my daughter is a murderer and I am yet to see what the security officials are doing,” the father continued, “He is still free and might even flee.”
The late athlete suffered burns to almost 80% of her body in the tragic incident.
Furthermore, a local administrator revealed that the Olympian and her ex-boyfriend were fighting over a piece of land.
For the unversed, Rebecca participated in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics, where she finished in 44th place with a season's best time of 2:32:14.