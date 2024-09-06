Entertainment

Demi Lovato demands 'Child Stars' protection in new documentary trailer

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Demi Lovato advocated for "protection" of kids who are raised in the spotlight.

On Thursday, the trailer for Child Star was released making musician's directorial debut.

In the viral teaser, Demi, Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson, Raven Symone, Christina Ricci and Alyson Stoner reflected on their experience growing up in front of the cameras.

"Everyone wanted to make it in the industry at a young age," the Cool for the Summer crooner said, "It just scares me to hear that these kids are making tens of millions of dollars. There have to be protections put in place.”

She said in a voice over in next clip, "I wouldn't end up where I am had I not made all the choices leading up to this point, but it came at a price.”

The renowned singer also exclaimed that she'll keep her future kids away from the media industry until they are an adult.

Child Star is directed by Demi and Nicola Marsh and is produced by Demi Lovato and Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Miranda Sherman, and Kfir Goldberg for OBB Pictures.

