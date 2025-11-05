Victoria Beckham set to change her name after David Beckham’s new title

Victoria Beckham will seemingly changed her name as her husband David Beckham earned a prestigious title by King Charles.
On Tuesday, the former footballer was knighted by the British monarch at Windsor Castle for his contributions to sport and charity.
Even though the courtesy title “Lady” is automatically granted to the wife of a newly knighted man, it depends upon the wife whether to use it or not.
As per Mirror, Victoria plans to embrace the esteemed title. However, the Posh Spice’s social media name remains unchanged for now.
Following the Windsor Castle, the fashion designer posted exclusive pictures on Instagram and penned a sweet note for David.
She wrote, “Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.”
Victoria added, “You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father. I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx”
Shortly after her post, Victoria’s comment section was flooded with heartwarming messages.
Romeo Beckham wrote, “No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx. Congrats Sir dad @davidbeckham”
However, Brooklyn Beckham was noticeably absent, who’s reportedly been in a long-standing feud with his parents.