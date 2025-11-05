Kristen Stewart slams Hollywood’s slow progress since Me Too movement

Kristen Stewart is speaking out about Hollywood’s slow pace of change since the Me Too movement, calling the industry’s progress “devastating” and admitting, “I’m so angry.”
While conversing at the Academy and Chanel’s 2025 Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Twilight star who will release her feature directorial debut Chronology of Water in December, opened up about the barriers female filmmakers continue to face.
“In a post-Me Too moment, it seemed possible that stories made by and for women were finally getting their due, that we might be allowed or even encouraged to express ourselves and our shared experiences, all of our experiences without filter,” she said.
Stewart mentioned, “But I can now attest to the bare-knuckle brawling that it takes every single frame, when the content is too dark, too taboo, when the frankness with which it serves up observations about experiences routinely experienced by women frequently provoke disgust and rejection.”
Kristen Stewart said she wanted to delve deeper into inequality, acknowledging the topic can be awkward and intangible.
While some aspects, like wage gaps and tampon taxes, are measurable, she noted the silencing effect of violence and society’s discouragement of anger, adding that she feels profoundly furious about it.
Her audience included female filmmakers and stars like Kate Hudson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Riley Keough, Felicity Jones, Tessa Thompson, Alicia Silverstone, Barbie Ferreira, her wife Dylan Meyer, and director Patty Jenkins.