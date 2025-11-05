Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter shock Broadway crowd with much-awaited encore 

Keanu Reeves and his theatre partner, Alex Winter, have made a memorable encore appearance for the new Broadway show, Waiting for Godot.
On Friday, October 31, the duo delighted the crowd at the Hudson Theatre with a striking and scary performance of the brand-new play.
According to media reports, Keanu and Alex portrayed the iconic roles as Estragon and Vladimir, the two friends who are waiting for a mysterious man named Godot.
The critically acclaimed actors took the stage clad only in their underwear and covered in fake blood, which is an additional Halloween treat for the audience.
Through this performance, Keanu, Alex and their entire team paid a subtle tribute to a recent artistic trend introduced by their director, Jamie Lloyd, who has become known for ending his productions with the male leads nearly naked and slick with stage blood.
Waiting for Godot initially premiered on September 13 and officially opened on September 28. The limited run of this show will be continued in the theatres until January 4, next year.
This theatre show performance marked Keanu Reeves’ massive Broadway debut, as he had never performed before on Broadway, and he is no longer a stranger to the theatre, per Vogue.
To note, Keanu Reeves appears in a new comedy-action film, Good Fortune, which was released in cinemas on October 17.
He is also reportedly in talks to join the cast of Cyberpunk's second instalment.