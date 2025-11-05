Millie Bobby Brown takes dig at paparazzi: ‘It feels like sh*t to me’

Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Millie Bobby Brown has called out “paparazzis” for invading privacy and securitizing her personal life.

Ahead of Stranger Things final season release, the Enola Holmes actress gave an exclusive interview to British Vogue.

She shared, “I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they’re up to. I understand there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like sh*t to me – I know that’s your job. But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go.”

She also recalled getting chased by photographers into lift once.

Millie added, “It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it. If me being blonde or wearing more make-up really bothers you, I’m going to address it, not just for myself, but for every other girl who wants to try a new hairstyle or wear a red lip.”

“It’s, like, get off my f*cking case, you know? I am 21. I am going to have fun and play and be myself,” the Damsel star noted.

Millie will be next seen in the final season of Stranger Things, which will release volume 1 on November 26 .

