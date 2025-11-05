Tom Bergeron takes on new role for dramatic return to 'Dancing With the Stars' 

Tom Bergeron is set to make a striking comeback to ABC's popular reality television show, Dancing With the Stars.
On Wednesday, November 5, the 70-year-old American retired comedian and television personality told TV Insider that he will be returning to the superhit show in celebration of the ballroom competition's 20th anniversary.
He additionally revealed that this time he will serve as a Judge and will not be hosting the show similarly in 2020.
He will appear as a Judge alongside with the co-judges of the show, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, on the latest episode of the TV program on Tuesday, November 11.
"I have to give all credit to Conrad Green, who was my first showrunner back when we premiered in 2005, "I'm happy to say he's back in that role currently," Bergeron told the outlet.
The former game show host further remarked, "And boy has he righted that ship. I mean, wow. The numbers, I texted [executive producer] Deena Katz, and I said, "I'm particularly enjoying watching the show beat 'The Voice."
This shocking announcement comes two years after Tom Bergeron declared that he would never return to Dancing With the Stars, after his dramatic eviction in 2020.
At the time, he was dismissed from the hit reality show over a disagreement with producers about Sean Spicer's controversial casting.