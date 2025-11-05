Jonathan Bailey attends 'Wicked: For Good' premiere after 'Sexiest Man' title

Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Jonathan Bailey has finally made his first public appearance after being named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025.

The Bridgerton star, 37, graced the Wicked: For Good premiere at Suhai Music Hall in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Jonathan, who stars as Prince Fiyero in the fantasy musical, was joined by director Jon M. Chu and costar Cynthia Erivo at the red carpet.

The trio were also joined by the red carpet’s hosts Jeniffer Nascimento and Larissa Manoela.

He looked dapper in all black outfit featuring long sleeved, button-down shirt with a belt and loosely fitted pants.

Jonathan’s appearance at the premiere comes after he was given the title of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025 earlier this week.

Reacting to the big milestone, he said, “It’s a huge honor. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

The British star added, “They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets.”

Notably, Wicked: For Good is set to release in US on November 21, 2025.

