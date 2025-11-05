Katy Perry drops surprise 'Bandaids' teaser ahead of Lifetimes Tour finale 

Katy Perry is gearing up to rule hearts once again with her upcoming single, Bandaids.
Just a few days before the grand finale of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour concerts, the 143 hitmaker took to her Instagram account to give a sneak peek into her new music video on Wednesday, November 5.
Sharing the teaser of the new rendition, a few dramatic incidents happen with Katy as she dodges the disasters.
"Bandaids, November 6 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT katy.to/presave," the critically acclaimed singer captioned her post.
This short clip comes shortly after she shared the single's cover art and release date on social media. "Bandaids. November 6," Katy wrote.
The 41-year-old did not share the inspiration for the song, but judging by the title, the track has a deeply personal meaning.
According to media reports, the Dark Horse hitmaker’s new song, Bandaids, is reportedly about her painful breakup with her ex-partner, Orlando Bloom, with whom she parted ways earlier this year.
Katy, who is currently dating Canadian former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shared the exclusive snippet of her new single during her performance in Paris this week.
"Let me down/Know it's just a fairytale/ Save myself just to go back to the broken/ Don't let me down/ Go, just send flowers now," the mom-of-one sang, per Genius.
As of now, Katy Perry has not responded to these ongoing reports about her new song.
It is significant to note that the singer is set to conclude her ongoing fifth concert tour in December this year.
Through this tour, she is promoting her seventh studio album, 143, which she released last year.