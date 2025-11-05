'General Hospital' alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly

Laura Wright, who has been playing Carly Spencer on General Hospital, celebrating two decades since becoming a part of the show in 2005.
In an interview with TV Insider, the 55-year-old actress stated, “I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”
Laura started her soap career on Loving, later appearing in The City and Guiding Light before reaching Port Charles.
While remembering the first meeting, she recalled meeting then-Carly actress Sarah Brown, who introduced her to producer Wendy Riche and stated, “If I ever leave the show, she needs to play Carly.”
Her path to General Hospital was entirely coincidental, as it began years earlier with a very unexpected and random meeting at the 1997 Daytime Emmys.
She further described the 2016 storyline regarding her son’s death as the “most difficult and emotional” of her career.
“Everyone dove in and took care of each other,” she stated, appreciating her co-workers, including Maurice Benard, Jacklyn Zeman, Maura West, and Dominic Zamprogna.
She adores her character of Carly’s complexity, calling it “flawed, fierce, and real,” and embraces any story thrown her way. “I believe every story can be played.”
Furthermore, Laura teased her upcoming project, stating, “No one’s going to see it coming—it’s going to be surprising and fun.”
While reflecting on her resilience, she said “I’m just in shock. I haven’t slowed down at all. I love Carly—and every second of it.”