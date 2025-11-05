Entertainment

'General Hospital' alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly

Laura Wright celebrates 20 years as Carly on 'General Hospital'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
General Hospital alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly
'General Hospital' alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly

Laura Wright, who has been playing Carly Spencer on General Hospital, celebrating two decades since becoming a part of the show in 2005.

In an interview with TV Insider, the 55-year-old actress stated, “I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Laura started her soap career on Loving, later appearing in The City and Guiding Light before reaching Port Charles.

While remembering the first meeting, she recalled meeting then-Carly actress Sarah Brown, who introduced her to producer Wendy Riche and stated, “If I ever leave the show, she needs to play Carly.”

Her path to General Hospital was entirely coincidental, as it began years earlier with a very unexpected and random meeting at the 1997 Daytime Emmys.

She further described the 2016 storyline regarding her son’s death as the “most difficult and emotional” of her career.

“Everyone dove in and took care of each other,” she stated, appreciating her co-workers, including Maurice Benard, Jacklyn Zeman, Maura West, and Dominic Zamprogna.

She adores her character of Carly’s complexity, calling it “flawed, fierce, and real,” and embraces any story thrown her way. “I believe every story can be played.” 

Furthermore, Laura teased her upcoming project, stating, “No one’s going to see it coming—it’s going to be surprising and fun.”

While reflecting on her resilience, she said “I’m just in shock. I haven’t slowed down at all. I love Carly—and every second of it.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'
Khloé Kardashian drops heartwarming birthday tribute for her mother, Kris Jenner, on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’
Millie Bobby Brown dishes exciting details on putting daughter ‘in spotlight’

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants
Popular reality show is perfect mixture of deception, strategy, and psychological gameplay is coming to an end with only five finalists left

Katy Perry drops surprise 'Bandaids' teaser ahead of Lifetimes Tour finale

Katy Perry drops surprise 'Bandaids' teaser ahead of Lifetimes Tour finale
The '143' hitmaker is set to wrap up her fifth concert series, The Lifetimes Tour, this December

Millie Bobby Brown takes dig at paparazzi: ‘It feels like sh*t to me’

Millie Bobby Brown takes dig at paparazzi: ‘It feels like sh*t to me’
Millie Bobby Brown takes firm stand against paparazzi scrutiny

Ed Sheeran makes 'game-changing' announcement after raising voice for music

Ed Sheeran makes 'game-changing' announcement after raising voice for music
The 'Photograph' crooner shares joyful update on his endless efforts to foster music education in the UK

Jonathan Bailey attends 'Wicked: For Good' premiere after 'Sexiest Man' title

Jonathan Bailey attends 'Wicked: For Good' premiere after 'Sexiest Man' title
Jonathan Bailey makes first public apperance after receiving '2025 Sexiest Man Alive' title

Tom Bergeron takes on new role for dramatic return to 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tom Bergeron takes on new role for dramatic return to 'Dancing With the Stars'
The beloved television host is making his long-awaited return to the 'Dancing With the Stars' ballroom for the first time in over five years

Victoria Beckham set to change her name after David Beckham’s new title

Victoria Beckham set to change her name after David Beckham’s new title
Victoria Beckham receives prestigious title as her husband David Beckham earns knighthood honour

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter shock Broadway crowd with much-awaited encore

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter shock Broadway crowd with much-awaited encore
The 'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves makes chilling Broadway debut with Alex Winter in 'Waiting for Godot'

Kristen Stewart slams Hollywood’s slow progress since Me Too movement

Kristen Stewart slams Hollywood’s slow progress since Me Too movement
The 'Twilight' star opened up about the barriers female filmmakers continue to face

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 56th birthday in prison as menu reveals stark change

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 56th birthday in prison as menu reveals stark change
The disgraced hip-hop mogul marked his 56th birthday with a stripped-down prison menu