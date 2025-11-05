Ed Sheeran makes 'game-changing' announcement after raising voice for music  

Ed Sheeran has shared huge update on his endless contributions in empowering music industry on state-levels.
On Wednesday, November 5, the Perfect crooner took to his Instagram account to express his profound joy after government of the United Kingdom has finally responded to his efforts.
"I set up @edsheeranfnd because every child deserves to have access to a meaningful music education, and the chance to experience the joy and confidence that musical expression can bring," Sheeran noted.
He further shared that after establishing his foundation, he began campaigning on higher levels to highlight the struggles of aspiring musicians to create great music.
However, after years of challenging journey the government officials finally responded to Sheeran and his efforts.
"The Prime Minister replied, recognising the challenges and expressing his commitment to change," the Shape of You hitmaker revealed in his post.
Sheeran additionally noted, "I’m happy to say that some of the key points we raised have been recognised by the government today, marking the first change to the music curriculum in over 10 years."
In his concluding remarks the 34-year-old English singer thanked "everyone who signed and supported the letter."
For the unversed, Ed Sheeran launched his official The Ed Sheeran Foundation in 2025 to support music education for young people in the UK.
He had previously established a regional foundation, the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, in 2019 to help young musicians in his home county of Suffolk.