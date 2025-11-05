Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’

Millie Bobby Brown has finally broken silence on expanding her family.
The Stranger Things star revealed the reason for adopting a baby during a chat with British Vogue on Wednesday, November 5.
She shared, “I really want a big family – I’m one of four; he’s one of four. I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different [than] adopting.”
While reflecting on her motherhood journey, Millie said, “It’s been a beautiful, amazing journey – she’s taught us so much already. Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”
The Enola Holmes actress also praised her husband Jake Bongiovi, “We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad.”
Millie Bobby Brown on revealing baby daughter’s name:
In the same conversation, Millie Bobby Brown also opened up about her plans to put new baby in “spotlight” and revealing her name.
She explained, “I’m not going to” share new baby’s name, adding, “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself. It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.”
“If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support. But right now, as she’s so little. As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that.”
Millie concluded the discussion, noting her daughter will reveal name when “she’s ready to decide for herself.”
The American actress announced welcoming her first baby via adoption with Jake on August 21.