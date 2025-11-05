'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants

Celebrity Traitors is finally wrapping up after an entire series of thrills, eliminations, and suspense.
On November 6, 2025, the popular reality show, which is a perfect mixture of deception, strategy, and psychological gameplay is coming to an end with only five finalists left, all eyeing to win £100,000 prize money.
Previously, the finale was slated to happen on Wednesday, November 5, but BBC shifted it to Thursday to avoid clashing with Guy Fawkes Night celebrations.
Following weeks of deception and strategy in Scotland’s Ardross Castle, the faithful must vote out the remaining traitors or risk losing the £100,000 prize, which will go to charity.
The finalists include Alan Carr and Cat Burns, both traitors. Carr has entertained viewers and kept them engaged with quick wit and funny jokes regarding his struggles to lie.
Burns has secretly played as a traitor since the beginning and made it to the final.
Other finalists include Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga. Rugby star Marler credits his “Big Dog theory” for outing a traitor and says winning would finally break his streak of near-misses.
Nick called reaching the final as a faithful “a joy.” Historian Olusoga admits luck described luck as a major element that has kept him in the game.
The Celebrity Traitors final airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on BBC One.