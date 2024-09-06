Cristiano Ronaldo gets tearful after achieving 900-goal milestone

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo once again made history as the first player to score 900 goals.
According to Geo Super, former Real Madrid and Manchester United player scored the 900 goals of his careers against Croatia on Thursday, September 5, during the UEFA Nations League opener.
Ronaldo netted the second goal for the national team in the 34th minute of the match at the Estádio do Benfica stadium in Lisbon.
Portugal kicks off its Nations League bid with a 2-1 win against Croatia.
CR7 overcame the emotions after scoring the landmark 900 goal of his career; he covered his face with his hands and dropped to his knees.
Al Nassr player shared some clicks from his overwhelming celebration on Instagram and wrote, “We walked into the Nations League on the right foot! We keep going.”
The 39-year-old in the post-match conference said, “It means a lot. It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continued to play, it would happen naturally."
He further expressed, “It was emotional because it's a milestone. It seems like any other milestone, but only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals. It's a unique milestone in my career."
Later, Ronaldo shared a video of some iconic goals of his career on his social media to thank his fans, saying, “I dreamed of this, and I have more dreams. Thank you all!”